- Apparel industry could lose Rs 1 trn due to lockdown, say manufacturers
- Downgrades due to Covid-19 to keep Bharat Forge stock under pressure
- HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil poised for gains with oil prices at 18-year low
- Hindustan Unilever, GSK Consumer stocks hit lifetime highs ahead of merger
- Markets up 4% after positive Chinese economic data raises revival hopes
- Bond, currency markets witness high volatility in FY20 over Covid-19 fear
- IndusInd Bank: Kathpalia's maiden attempt to quell doubts sparks concerns
- Rupee ends flat at 75.60 against US dollar even after heavy equity buy
- Market Wrap, March 31: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- FMCG shares in focus; Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India near record highs
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian equity markets might witness a volatile trading session today as the weekly Futures and Options (F&O) contracts are slated to expire today. Besides, updates on coronavirus (Covid-19) cases would guide the markets trajectory.
Public sector banks' shares would remain in focus as the proposed PSB merger will come into effect from today. That apart, automobile manufacturers will release their March auto sales figures today amid expectations of at least 50 per cent drop in sales.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares faced another leg lower on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.86 per cent in early trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 traded 1 per cent lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, however, gained 0.35 per cent.
In the US, the Dow Jones fell 1.84 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.60 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.95 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More