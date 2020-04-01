JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets might witness a volatile trading session today as the weekly Futures and Options (F&O) contracts are slated to expire today. Besides, updates on coronavirus (Covid-19) cases would guide the markets trajectory. 

Public sector banks' shares would remain in focus as the proposed PSB merger will come into effect from today. That apart, automobile manufacturers will release their March auto sales figures today amid expectations of at least 50 per cent drop in sales.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares faced another leg lower on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.86 per cent in early trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 traded 1 per cent lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, however, gained 0.35 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones fell 1.84 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.60 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.95 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

