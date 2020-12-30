- Market Ahead, December 30: Top factors that could guide markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start; Nifty eyes 14k
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | stock market
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live Market updates: The Indian markets are likely to open higher for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, with the Nifty setting sight on the 14,000-mark. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 43 points up at 13,976 points, despite mixed global cues.
Stock-specific developments, foreign fund flow, and Covid-related updates are expected to be the key trigger for the markets while the imminent expiry of December series derivative contracts, scheduled for tomorrow, may keep the session volatile.
Banks and financial counters may come under pressure today after the Reserve Bank of India said that with nearly 40 per cent of the outstanding loans under a moratorium, India's banking and non-banking financial sectors may face a sharp deterioration in asset quality, going forward.
Global cues
Shares on Wall Street pulled back from record highs overnight as uncertainty about whether the US Senate would authorize additional stimulus checks gave investors a reason to take profits. Meanwhile, the United States detected its first-known case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant.
The Dow Jones fell 0.22 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.38 per cent.
Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as investors cashed in on a recent rally Australian shares lost 0.7 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei lost half a per cent after jumping to a 30-year high on Tuesday. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.7 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
