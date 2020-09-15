MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices

- Sebi queers the pitch for fund managers with latest multi-cap circular
- Equity mutual funds spur Bank Nifty surge in August, shows data
- State-run firms biggest wealth destroyers in last six yeas, say MF veterans
- Glenmark: Domestic sales performance, lower costs bode well for the stock
- Mid- and small-cap auto and ancillary stocks charge ahead on new Sebi norms
- HCL Tech surprises street with strong revenue outlook, robust deal book
- Promoter pledging hits three-year high in August at 1.86% of market cap
- Look past the near-term pain in IRCTC for its monopoly in Railways
- HDFC AMC: Regulatory changes another headache apart from slowing business
- Market Wrap, Sept 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today
The Indian markets may open flat to positive in today's session, amid mixed global trends. India's retail inflation softened slightly to 6.69 per cent in August, even as food prices continued to rule high. Apart from this, investors today will focus on stock-specific moves and corporate results while also keeping track of the newsflow regarding Covid-19 as well as on the India-China front.
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank yesterday said that it has got exemption from paring stake in its life and non-life subsidiaries to 30 per cent for a period of three years.
Divi's Lab, in its Annual General Meeting, said that the company has developed a process to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine and Favipiravir (used for treatment of Covid-19) from indigenous raw materials.
Results today
Besides, a total of 642 companies including Vedanta, SpiceJet, and Future Enterprises are scheduled to announce their earnings today.
Global cues
In the overnight trade, the Dow Jones closed up 1.18 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.87 per cent. Asian shares, though, opened flat to lower on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings.
Australia’s ASX 200 as well as Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading flat, while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.8 per cent. Overall, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended up 1.06 per cent.
