MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; UTI MF, Mazagon Dock IPOs open today

Catch all the live updates on the markets, Mazagon Dock, UTI MF, and Likhita Infra IPO here

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Tata Sons

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note today amid mixed cues from their Asian peers.

Defence stocks will be in focus today after the government yesterday unveiled a new Defence Acquisition Procedure with a focus on significantly boosting indigenous production. Under the new policy, the offset guidelines have also been revised facilitating preference to defence majors offering to manufacture products in India over relevant components.

The Tata Group stocks also might trade actively today after reports emerged saying that the Group is in talks with potential investors about taking stakes in a new digital platform in order to modernize its consumer businesses.

Apart from these, market participants will continue to track the Rupee's trajectory, oil price movement, and stock-specific developments.

Global cues

The main Wall Street indices posted strong gains overnight as bargain hunters helped recovery. Dow Jones rose 1.5 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq was up 1.87 per cent.

In Asia, Australian ASX 200 index rose 0.3 per cent and Korea's Kospi gained 0.9 per cent early Tuesday, while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.6 per cent. Investors will remain cautious ahead of the first US presidential debate set to take place later today.

