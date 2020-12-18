JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex trades flat in pre-open, Nifty above 13,750

Market live updates: In commodities, oil climbed and touched a nine-month high. Brent crude futures settled up 42 cents at $51.50 a barrel

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets may see huge bouts of inflows from passive funds amid rebalancing exercise in FTSE Global Index Equity Index Series (GEIS)
Market live updates: The Indian markets are likely to continue on their record-breaking spree on Friday. The SGX Nifty was trading 29 points up at 13,773, at 7:30 AM, indicating yet another open at or near record high for the Indian benchmark indices.

The could be supported by huge bouts of inflows from passive funds amid rebalancing exercise in FTSE Global Index Equity Index Series (GEIS) and Sensex, which takes effect today.

That said, volatility may be witnessed at the bourses as Britain and the European Union struck a pessimistic tone in trade talks on Thursday, with a spokesman for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it was “very likely” there would be no agreement unless the bloc changed its position "substantially".

Global markets

Asian stock fell slightly on Friday, failing to catch a broader global rally. Australian ASX 200 lost half a per cent in early trading, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.07 per cent, and Korea's Kospi was down 0.1 per cent.

Wall Street indices, meanwhile, closed at record highs during Thursday's overnight session as Congressional negotiators in Washington scrambled to agree on details of a $900 billion Covid-19 aid bill. Overall, the Dow rose half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq picked up another 0.8 per cent to its third-straight daily record.

In commodities, oil climbed and touched a nine-month high. Brent crude futures settled up 42 cents at $51.50 a barrel

(With inputs from Reuters)

