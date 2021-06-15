JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE market: A total of 45 companies, including Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, and Easy Trip Planners are set to release their quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices look set to open Tuesday's session with marginal cuts, amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. Besides, the retail inflation data for May might also dent investor sentiment.

Market participants would also track the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting (which begins today), Covid-19 and vaccination newsflow, corporate results, and oil price movement in today's session. Besides, amid the kind of volatility witnessed in the Indian markets in the last few sessions, investors might just stick to stock-specific trades

Results today

A total of 45 companies, including Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, and Easy Trip Planners are set to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record high finishes on Monday, despite most traders being focused on this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and not on adding to existing positions. Overall, The Dow fell 0.25 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.74 per cent.

In Asia, Australia's ASX200 ruled 1 per cent higher and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.78 per cent. On the other hand, Korea's Kospi was flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped half a per cent.

Oil prices ended mostly unchanged on Monday, after hitting their highest levels in more than two years. Brent settled up 17 cents at $72.86 a barrel. Earlier in the session, it reached $73.64 a barrel, its highest since April 2019.

(with inputs from Reuters)

