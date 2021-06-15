- Mauritius, Cayman Islands funds under watch for ownership info gaps
- In the eye of the storm: Adani stocks crash on rumours of FPI freeze
- Markets regulator Sebi revises eligibility criteria for regulatory sandbox
- Sebi tweaks delisting rules to make process transparent, efficient
- Limited coverage: Few analysts track Adani group companies, shows data
- Adani stocks among most expensive on bourses: Check details here
- Four foreign funds in limelight for skewed investment in Adani group firms
- DLF may underperform on valuations, commercial portfolio concerns
- Double whammy for debt fund investors: Flat rate cycle, tighter regulation
- Market Wrap, June 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE market: A total of 45 companies, including Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, and Easy Trip Planners are set to release their quarterly earnings today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices look set to open Tuesday's session with marginal cuts, amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. Besides, the retail inflation data for May might also dent investor sentiment.
Market participants would also track the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting (which begins today), Covid-19 and vaccination newsflow, corporate results, and oil price movement in today's session. Besides, amid the kind of volatility witnessed in the Indian markets in the last few sessions, investors might just stick to stock-specific trades
Results today
A total of 45 companies, including Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, and Easy Trip Planners are set to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record high finishes on Monday, despite most traders being focused on this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and not on adding to existing positions. Overall, The Dow fell 0.25 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.74 per cent.
In Asia, Australia's ASX200 ruled 1 per cent higher and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.78 per cent. On the other hand, Korea's Kospi was flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped half a per cent.
Oil prices ended mostly unchanged on Monday, after hitting their highest levels in more than two years. Brent settled up 17 cents at $72.86 a barrel. Earlier in the session, it reached $73.64 a barrel, its highest since April 2019.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More