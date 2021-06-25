- What's in store for Reliance Industries' stock post the 44th AGM?
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty
A total of 192 companies, including Antony Waste Handling Cell, Finolex Industries, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, and RailTel Corporation of India, are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look set to begin first trading session of the July derivative series on a flat note, although favourable global cues could lend some support to the benchmark indices.
Back home, after declining over 2 per cent in the previous session amid a string of announcements during its 44th AGM, Reliance Industries could once again be in focus on Friday as investors tried to gauge the impact of the company mega entry into green energy.
Besides, investors will also track global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific triggers.
Results today
A total of 192 companies, including Antony Waste Handling Cell, Finolex Industries, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, and RailTel Corporation of India, are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, with the Dow also jumping, as US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal and the US economy grew at a 6.4 per cent annualized rate in the first quarter. The Dow was up 1.04 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66 per cent. The Nasdaq added 0.72 per cent.
Tracking the gains in Wall Street, Asian stocks, too, were up in Friday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei ruled 0.53 per cent higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX200 traded 0.3 per cent higher, each.
(with inputs from Reuters)
