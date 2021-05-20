- Second Covid-19 wave: Fewer companies to avail Q4 filing relaxation
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE market: A total of 32 companies, including Bosch, Havells India, Zee Entertainment, and Torrent Power are scheduled to release quarterly results today
LIVE market updates: Early trends on the SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the Indian markets on Thursday, amid mixed global cues, after a one-day break. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty traded 15 points higher at 15,050. Investors will today keep a keen eye on corporate results, crude oil price, and the Rupee's trajectory. They will also continue to track Covid and vaccine-related updates. Besides, weekly options expiry may inject volatility into the session.
On the Covid front, India witnessed 276,261 fresh cases on Wednesday, with the new infection count remaining below the 300,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day.
Results today
A total of 32 companies, including Bosch, Havells India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, HPCL, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, and Torrent Power are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Wednesday after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the US economy remained far from the central bank’s goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering its bond buying program. The Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.29 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.03 per cent.
The trend among Asian stocks early Thursday was mixed, with Japan's Nikkei trading flat and Australia's ASX200 up 0.64 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, fell half a per cent, each.
Meanwhile, oil prices dropped to their lowest in three weeks on Wednesday. Brent futures fell 3 per cent, to settle at $66.66 a barrel, its lowest close since April 27.
(with inputs from Reuters)
