MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a weak start; Nestle, Adani Ports in focus
Stock market live updates: Pasupati Spinning, Sanghvi Forging and Engineering, SR Industries, Uniply Decor and Uniply Industries are set to announce their quarterly earnings today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: A feeble opening seems to be on the cards for the Indian markets today, indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was down 94 points at 15,234, at 7:30 AM, on the back of weak global cues. With no major domestic trigger to work with, investors are likely to remain stock-specific while foreign fund flow, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory will also be tracked.
Results today
Pasupati Spinning, Sanghvi Forging and Engineering, SR Industries, Uniply Decor and Uniply Industries are set to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
The Wall Street registered a mixed close overnight. The Dow Jones scored another record closing high on Tuesday, climbing 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 fell 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq fell 0.34 per cent.
The Asian markets, meanwhile, witnessed a rather subdued start. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index was down 0.6 per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.7 per cent, each.
Investors will now be eyeing the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting.
(with inputs from Reuters)
