MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a firm start; Hero MotoCorp Q4 nos today

LIVE market updates: A firm trend in the global markets is likely to help the Indian benchmark indices to a positive opening on Thursday. However, the addition of another 412,618 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours might cap the upside. Besides, principal scientific advisor K Vijayaraghavan, yesterday, warned that the third phase of the pandemic is inevitable given the high level of circulating virus.
Apart from these, market participants will also track corporate results, stock-specific developments, while weekly options expiry might keep trading volatile.
Results today
A total of 25 companies, including Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, and Tata Consumer Products, are set to release quarterly earnings today.
Hero MotoCorp is expected to post nearly 60 per cent year-on-year growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) aided by healthy sales volume and low base effect when it reports its March quarter results (Q4FY21). READ MORE
Global cues
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven higher by energy and other economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq closed in red as megacap growth stocks slipped. The Dow closed up by 0.29 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gave up its earlier gains and ended 0.37 per cent lower.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ruled 2 per cent higher in Thursday's early deals. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.8 per cent, and Korea's Kospi gained 0.64 per cent. On the other hand, Australia's ASX200 dipped half a per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
