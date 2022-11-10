JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints tepid start amid weak global cues, down 50pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,100 levels, down 50-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Domestic markets are likely to inch lower in Thursday's trade amid sombre cues overseas. At 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,100 levels, down 50-odd points.

Globally, the US markets were choppy overnight as investors track mid-term election results and inflation data. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite slipped up to 2 per cent.
 
Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, were mixed as Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices lost up to 1 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude lowered 0.1 per cent each to $92 per barrel and $85 per barrel, respectively.

Back home, companies like Adani Green Energy, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Page Industries, Zomato, Trent, and Jindal Steel & Power will report the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results today.

Besides, shares of Tata Motors will be in focus after the automaker's net loss narrowed to Rs 944.6 crore in Q2FY23. 

