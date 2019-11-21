JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Top trading ideas by CapitalVia Global Research: Buy TCS, Pidilite
Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a weak start for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock market here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,BPCL,divestment,voda idea,airtel,jio,zee,us china

Investors will look at global cues, key Cabinet decisions, stock-specific developments, and oil price movement for market direction today.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs yesterday approved the strategic disinvestment of the Centre’s entire stake in Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp, THDC India, and NEEPCO, and most of its stake in Container Corp while giving up management control in these companies. READ MORE

For the telecom sector, the Union Cabinet approved a two-year moratorium on payment of pending spectrum auction instalments. The latest move is expected to give more legs to the rally in the telecom sector which has been going on for the last four trading sessions after Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio all announced they will soon raise their tarrifs. READ MORE

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex scaled fresh lifetime high of 40,816.38 but closed 182 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 40,652. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,999, up 59 points or 0.49 per cent.

OIL & RUPEE

Oil prices held firm having surged more than 2 per cent on Wednesday. Brent Crude Futures were at $62.16 per barrel-mark in early trade.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed 71.82 against the US dollar.

GLOBAL CUES

Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing raised concerns over their trade negotiation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.16 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.25 per cent.

The US' decision to pass two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong, and sending a warning to China about human rights, could push the trade deal to next year, Reuters reported.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.41 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 07:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU