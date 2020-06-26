JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The Indian markets are likely to open with gains on Friday following a late surge on Wall Street indices, which closed higher. The gains, however, might be capped by the continuously increasing tally of Covid-19 cases. India, yesterday, saw a sharp spike of over 18,000 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total count of infections to 4.91 lakh while the death toll crossed 15,000, according to Worldometer.

Investors will today await the release of the current account data for the fourth quarter. They will aso track the corporate results as well as the meeting of the RBI board in which a one-time restructing of loans for India Inc may figure. READ MORE
 
Results today

Today, a total of 247 companies, including ITC, Coal India, and Glenmark Pharma are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

According to analysts, ITC is expected to post up to 14 per cent decline in its cigarette volumes due to hike in excise duty and Covid-19 induced lockdown. READ MORE

Global cues

On the Wall Street, the main indexes closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1.18 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.10 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.09 per cent. Asian stocks also ticked up on Friday. Australian ASX200 rose 0.8 per cent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei added 0.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, on the other hand, was down half a per cent.

