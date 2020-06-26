- Delisting spree: Investors in India betting on which companies will be next
- Moratorium hides asset health of PSBs, helps banks post lower NPAs
- GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps Rs 15.1 cr fine on IKF Tech, two others
- IIFL Finance in a spot over open offer breach, firm says error in reporting
- GAIL: All-round show leads to robust Q4, analysts upgrade estimates
- Volume worries for plastic pipe makers, but long-term growth story intact
- Sebi relaxes pricing norms for preferential issues of listed companies
- Market Wrap, June 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Sebi board approves amendments to prohibition of insider trading rules
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
The Indian markets are likely to open with gains on Friday following a late surge on Wall Street indices, which closed higher. The gains, however, might be capped by the continuously increasing tally of Covid-19 cases. India, yesterday, saw a sharp spike of over 18,000 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total count of infections to 4.91 lakh while the death toll crossed 15,000, according to Worldometer.
Investors will today await the release of the current account data for the fourth quarter. They will aso track the corporate results as well as the meeting of the RBI board in which a one-time restructing of loans for India Inc may figure. READ MORE
Results today
Today, a total of 247 companies, including ITC, Coal India, and Glenmark Pharma are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.
According to analysts, ITC is expected to post up to 14 per cent decline in its cigarette volumes due to hike in excise duty and Covid-19 induced lockdown. READ MORE
Global cues
On the Wall Street, the main indexes closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1.18 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.10 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.09 per cent. Asian stocks also ticked up on Friday. Australian ASX200 rose 0.8 per cent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei added 0.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, on the other hand, was down half a per cent.
