JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | Vodafone Idea

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
The Indian markets are set to open higher today on the back of firm cues from Asian indices.  However, geo-political concerns might put a lid on the indices' gain. According to reports, an incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months.

Investors will also react to the Kamath Committee's recommendations for Covid-19-related debt restructuring. The committee has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors which could be factored in by lending institutions while finalising a resolution plan for a borrower. READ MORE

Apart from these, market participants will continue to track global cues, Covid-19 related newsflow and stock-specific developments, including corporate results.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to sell 15 per cent stake in defence company Bharat Dynamics through an offer for sale today and tomorrow at floor price of Rs 330 per share.

Results today
 
A total of 38 companies including SML Isuzu and Future Consumer are set to announce their June quarter earnings today.

Global cues

Asian shares regained some footing on Tuesday with Australia's ASX200 rising 1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei and Hang Seng index both were up half a per cent each.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh