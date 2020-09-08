- Oil price falls after Saudi cuts rates amid demand uncertainty
- Rising bond yield could alter risk-reward play, scupper stock market rally
- Page Industries: Muted earnings visibility, high valuation hurts sentiment
- Allcargo shares shed nearly 4% as delisting floor price disappoints
- Market regulator's new margin norms may give boost to dabba trading
- Demand recovery, resumption of ops to offset weak Q1 for Jubilant Life
- Sebi orders impounding of over Rs 1.38 crore in Tara Jewels case
- Happiest Minds IPO subscribed nearly 3 times on first day of issue
- Market Wrap, Sept 7: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- SpiceJet slips 2.5% after Delhi HC order on share transfer row with K Maran
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | Vodafone Idea
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are set to open higher today on the back of firm cues from Asian indices. However, geo-political concerns might put a lid on the indices' gain. According to reports, an incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months.
Investors will also react to the Kamath Committee's recommendations for Covid-19-related debt restructuring. The committee has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors which could be factored in by lending institutions while finalising a resolution plan for a borrower. READ MORE
Apart from these, market participants will continue to track global cues, Covid-19 related newsflow and stock-specific developments, including corporate results.
Meanwhile, the government is planning to sell 15 per cent stake in defence company Bharat Dynamics through an offer for sale today and tomorrow at floor price of Rs 330 per share.
Results today
A total of 38 companies including SML Isuzu and Future Consumer are set to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Global cues
Asian shares regained some footing on Tuesday with Australia's ASX200 rising 1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei and Hang Seng index both were up half a per cent each.
