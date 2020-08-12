JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-down opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | HDFC

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets are likely to open on a weak note today, as signalled by the SGX Nifty.  Apart from the global cues, investors may focus on stock-specific developments, especially for the ones declaring their corporate results. Investors will also await the CPI inflation data for July which will be released today.

Rail-related stocks might trade actively today after the Railways yesterday stated that all regular passenger train services will remain suspended till further notice, although 230 special trains will continue to be in service. READ MORE

IT major Wipro has completed the acquisition of Belgian firm 4C for 68 million euros. 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro's Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 137 companies, including Aurobindo Pharma, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Power are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
Global cues

In the US, major indices closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.7 per cent. Asian stocks were flat to lower on Wednesday. Australia's ASX200 dipped 0.3 per cent in early deals while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were trading with marginal cuts.

In commodities, Brent crude was last trading at $44.68 per barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh