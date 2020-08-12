- India's troubled shadow lenders show signs of revival on stimulus
- Proxy firms play by new rulebook as Sebi tightens procedural guidelines
- Foreign investors of AIFs in IFSC given exemption from furnishing PAN
- Adani Ports & SEZ to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs in multiple tranches
- Foreign investors get tax compliance relief for AIF investment in IFSC
- Lodge complaints only through our SCORES platform: Sebi asks investors
- Pharma rally may lose steam as valuations factor in near term gains
- Exchanges see mixed earnings in June quarter despite robust trading volumes
- Debt MFs see multi-fold surge in July; investors focus on short-term funds
- Gold price slumps to Rs 54,763 per 10 gm; silver plunges to Rs 73,600 a kg
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-down opening for Indian indices
The Indian markets are likely to open on a weak note today, as signalled by the SGX Nifty. Apart from the global cues, investors may focus on stock-specific developments, especially for the ones declaring their corporate results. Investors will also await the CPI inflation data for July which will be released today.
Global cues
In the US, major indices closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.7 per cent. Asian stocks were flat to lower on Wednesday. Australia's ASX200 dipped 0.3 per cent in early deals while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were trading with marginal cuts.
Rail-related stocks might trade actively today after the Railways yesterday stated that all regular passenger train services will remain suspended till further notice, although 230 special trains will continue to be in service. READ MORE
IT major Wipro has completed the acquisition of Belgian firm 4C for 68 million euros. 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro's Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 137 companies, including Aurobindo Pharma, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Power are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
In commodities, Brent crude was last trading at $44.68 per barrel.
