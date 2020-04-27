- Finance Ministry, Sebi question mutual funds on Franklin Templeton fiasco
- Commodity picks: 27 April, 2020
- Mutual fund industry hit as new 'financial advisor' additions plunge
- Change in the air: Nifty50 could see one of its biggest rejig, say analysts
- Street signs: Nifty set for consolidation, 'biz as usual' stocks, and more
- From SRF to Aarti, exporters better placed in speciality chemical segment
- ICICI Pru Life's Q4 takes a hit on higher share of ULIPs, Covid-19
- Defensive stocks soar as investors choose safety over uncertainty
- Franklin fiasco puts the spotlight on risks in shorter-tenure debt schemes
- FPIs pull out Rs 10,347 crore from capital markets in April so far
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today track trend in coronavirus cases, global cues, and corporate results.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a video conference with chief ministers today to discuss interstate transit of migrants and the Centre’s plan for a staggered exit from the lockdown. READ MORE
RESULTS TODAY
IndusInd Bank and Ambuja Cements are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares inched higher in today's early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both gained over 1 per cent each. In commodities, Brent crude futures firmed 45 cents to $21.89 a barrel.
