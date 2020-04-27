JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets, share market
Investors will today track trend in coronavirus cases, global cues, and corporate results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a video conference with chief ministers today to discuss interstate transit of migrants and the Centre’s plan for a staggered exit from the lockdown. READ MORE

RESULTS TODAY
 
IndusInd Bank and Ambuja Cements are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES
 
Asian shares inched higher in today's early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both gained over 1 per cent each. In commodities, Brent crude futures firmed 45 cents to $21.89 a barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<