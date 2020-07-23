JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Flat start on the cards; Rossari Biotech to list today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The Indian markets are likely to open in the green on Thursday but may turn volatile afterwards owing to mixed global cues and it being the weekly derivative expiry. Moreover, investors will focus on stock-specific approach while another huge spike in daily Covid-19 cases may keep the sentiment in check

On the results front, investors will react to Larsen & Toubro's Q1 numbers announced post market hours yesterday in which the company saw its profit after tax crash 79 per cent year-on-year. L&T reported net profit of Rs 303.14 crore, down from Rs 1,473 crore in Q1FY20.

New listing

Specialty chemical company Rossari Biotech will get listed at the bourses today. The public issue, which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of 1.05 crore shares by promoters, saw a massive subscription of 79.37 times backed by QIB and non-institutional investors.

Results today

A total of 49 companies including Biocon, Dish TV, and HDFC AMC, are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

Global cues

Wall Street ended higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 0.62 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.57 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.24 per cent. Asian stocks were mixed as investors weighed between fresh diplomatic tensions between the US and China as well as the boost to Wall Street from U.S. stimulus hopes. In early Asian trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1 per cent and Australian ASX 200 gained 0.3 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea's Kospi slipped half a per cent.

