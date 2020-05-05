- RIL bonds advance after Mukesh Ambani hastens debt-reduction plan
- Kitchen appliance maker Stove Kraft gets Sebi's go-ahead to launch IPO
- India's m-cap falls by Rs 6 trillion; biggest single-day drop in 2 months
- Risk of underperformance by domestic markets after April showing
- Lockdown 3.0, global tension rattle markets; Sensex, Nifty crash nearly 6%
- Minting money: States earned Rs 1.75 trillion from sale of alcohol in FY20
- Shutters up: From Radico to United Breweries, liquor stocks in high spirits
- Higher dependence on hair oil segment puts Marico on slippery slope
- Covid-19 makes investment mavens miss annual rite as Buffett goes online
- Claiming advance EPF is easy, but withdraw it only if you are in dire need
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices
The Indian equity markets look set for a mild recovery today, largely on the back of firm global cues. Besides, investors will also track coronavirus newsflow and foreign fund flow. Besides, corporate results will lead to stock-specific moves.
Meanwhile, rating agency Icra has further cut its projections for India's economic growth rate. It now sees 16 to 20 per cent contraction in India's growth in the first quarter of the current financial year from its earlier estimate of -10 per cent to -15 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
A total of nine companies including Adani Ports, SBI Life Insurance and Rallis India are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street rebounded in overnight trade as the lifting of lockdowns in some US states boosted optimism. The Dow Jones rose 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2 per cent.
Asian stocks also inched higher in early deals. Australia's ASX 200 gained 1.3 per cent and the Hang Seng index was up half a per cent. In commodities, oil prices jumped higher. Brent crude was last up 4 per cent at $28.32 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
