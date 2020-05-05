JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock.com
The Indian equity markets look set for a mild recovery today, largely on the back of firm global cues. Besides, investors will also track coronavirus newsflow and foreign fund flow. Besides, corporate results will lead to stock-specific moves.

Meanwhile, rating agency Icra has further cut its projections for India's economic growth rate. It now sees 16 to 20 per cent contraction in India's growth in the first quarter of the current financial year from its earlier estimate of -10 per cent to -15 per cent.

RESULTS TODAY
 
A total of nine companies including Adani Ports, SBI Life Insurance and Rallis India are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

GLOBAL CUES
 
Wall Street rebounded in overnight trade as the lifting of lockdowns in some US states boosted optimism. The Dow Jones rose 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2 per cent.

Asian stocks also inched higher in early deals. Australia's ASX 200 gained 1.3 per cent and the Hang Seng index was up half a per cent. In commodities, oil prices jumped higher. Brent crude was last up 4 per cent at $28.32 a barrel. 

