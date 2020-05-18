MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates lower start for indices; RIL in focus

- Mutual funds looked beyond frontline stocks in April, say analysts
SGX Nifty indicates lower start for indices; RIL in focus
Investors will today react the government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements over the weekend, and rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Lockdown 4.0, will although, come with some relaxations to pave the way for increased movement of people and facilitate more economic activity. READ MORE
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced various structural reforms over the weekend under the Rs 20 trillion economic package. Financing of agri infrastructure projects, privatising all PSUs outside strategic areas, and raising state borrowings limit to 5 per cent of GSDP from 3 per cent are some of the measures that could move sectoral indices today. READ MORE
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 14 companies, including Bharti Airtel, GSK Pharmaceuticals, and Dr Lal Pathlabs are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares crept up on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and South Korean stocks were up 0.2 per cent each in early trade. In commodities, Brent crude was last up 3.82 per cent at $33.74 a barrel.
