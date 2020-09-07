- More pain in store? Reality check for stock markets after a dream run
- Capping MEIS benefits at Rs 2 cr to affect Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor the most
- Telecom, automobile companies lead earning downgrades, shows data
- Street signs: Route Mobile IPO, brokers eye tech improvement, and more
- Women participation in equity markets grows during Covid-19 pandemic
- Sebi's new margin norm may nudge trading towards buy-and-hold investing
- Global funds remain more overweight on India than APAC: Amish Shah
- Foreign investors pour $6 bn into India stocks despite sinking economy
- Tech sell-off not a warning sign, say analysts after Nasdaq plunge
- Wall Street selling spills over to India; Sensex, Nifty shed over 1.5%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 50 pts; Voda Idea to make 'major' announcement
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | Vodafone Idea
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will mainly track development around India-China tensions, global markets, and the Covid-19 updates. But, with analysts expecting the benchmark indices to consolidate, market participants will also deploy stock-specific approach.
Vodafone Idea is set to trade actively after the company's board approved fund raising of up to Rs 25,000 crore. The company has also said it will make a strategic announcement today.
Global rating agency downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of four PSBs — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India — from "Baa3" to "Ba1". The outlook on the ratings of the four banks is negative.
Results today
A total of 52 companies are expected to report their earnings including CG Power, General Insurance Corporation of India, and Parag Milk Foods.
Global cues
Asian shares were largely trading higher on Monday, with Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi up half a per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.17 per cent and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent. The US markets had also closed lower on Friday.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More