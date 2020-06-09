- Gujarat HC order stays e-voting process on Franklin MF wound-up schemes
- Sensex, Nifty give up gains after strong start; still end in the green
- Beware the 'bull trap' in a bear market: Experts caution investors
- Hexaware Technologies stock surges over 27% in 2 days on proposed delisting
- Cloud over Franklin Templeton's wind-up move amid legal challenges
- Sebi directs Dairy Plantations to refund investor money in CIS case
- Bumpy road ahead for L&T as order flows, project execution face challenges
- Why lowering promoter pledging is not enough to fire up Emami stock
- Equity, SIP flows continue to decline in May amid market volatility
- NCDEX, Skymet join hands to launch two weather-sensitive indices on Tuesday
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for indices
MARKET LIVE
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets is likely to open mildly higher today on the back of favourable global cues, although the gains might be capped by the continuously rising Covid-19 cases and the World Bank's decision to scale down India's growth projections.
World Bank yesterday forecast a 3.2 per cent contraction in India's economy in FY21 because of the Covid-induced lockdown. It had earlier predicted 1.5-2.8 per cent growth. READ MORE
The quarterly results of Titan Company and PVR Ltd, announced after market hours yesterday, will induce stock-specific movement.
Besides, market players would track Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with public sector bank chiefs and the chairman of SIDBI, scheduled for today, to review the credit flow in the economy after 'Unlock 1.0'.
Results today
Today, a total of 23 companies including Hero MotoCorp and Bombay Dyeing are scheduled to announce their March quarter results. Analysts expect Hero MotoCorp to report over 20 per cent fall in top-line, led by 25 per cent YoY decline in total volumes. READ MORE
Global Markets
In the US, the Dow Jones rose 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent. Asian stocks were also up in Tuesday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 rose 2.6 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.93 per cent. However, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.86 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude was trading at $41.13 a barrel after falling $1.50 overnight.
(with inputs from Reuters)
