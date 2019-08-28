- Healthy sales in branded portfolio lift Abbott India's margins in Q1
- Infosys stock plunges over 2% as Rs 8,260-crore share buyback ends
- Sebi asks MF trustees to be more proactive, not wait for regulator to act
- Private sector banks' pledged shares exposure up by a third since January
- PSB Recapitalisation: An effort worth making if played to strength
- Market Wrap, Aug 27: Sensex up 147 pts, smallcaps outperform
- Capacit'e Infra gains 20% in two days as I-T dept finds no irregularities
- Goldman Sachs sees more pain in store for the Indian economy
- Shilpa Medicare tanks 36% in 10 days, hits 5-yr low on weak Q1 results
- Infosys slips 3% on closure of share buyback, recovery in rupee
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Market participants may be in for a volatile session today as traders look to rollover positions ahead of August F&O series expiry on Thursday. Investors will track global cues, rupee's trajectory, stock-specific action, and oil price movement for market direction.
Realty stocks may be in focus today as this Business Standard report says the Centre is readying a package to help boost exports and perk up the real estate sector. Quoting senior government officials, the report said steps in real estate could include a task force to identify and revive stalled projects, easing of interest subvention norms, a new rental housing policy, among other steps.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street slipped on Tuesday after China’s foreign ministry reiterated on Tuesday that it had not received any recent US telephone call on trade. The Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.33 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34 per cent. Asian shares eked out meagre gains on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.03 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.04 per cent and Australia's shares rose 0.07 per cent.
Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday supported by expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude settled up 81 cents at $59.51 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More