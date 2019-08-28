JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Market participants may be in for a volatile session today as traders look to rollover positions ahead of August F&O series expiry on Thursday. Investors will track global cues, rupee's trajectory, stock-specific action, and oil price movement for market direction.

Realty stocks may be in focus today as this Business Standard report says the Centre is readying a package to help boost exports and perk up the real estate sector. Quoting senior government officials, the report said steps in real estate could include a task force to identify and revive stalled projects, easing of interest subvention norms, a new rental housing policy, among other steps.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street slipped on Tuesday after China’s foreign ministry reiterated on Tuesday that it had not received any recent US telephone call on trade. The Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.33 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34 per cent. Asian shares eked out meagre gains on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.03 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.04 per cent and Australia's shares rose 0.07 per cent.

Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday supported by expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude settled up 81 cents at $59.51 a barrel.

