MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for Sensex, Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Benchmark indices may open in the green today amid reports that the government may exempt foreign portfolio investors from additional surcharge may bolster investor sentiment today. In that regard, the finance minister will meet market participants, including senior officials of foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds, later in the day to ascertain views on current issues relating to financial markets. READ MORE
Investors will continue to react to June quarter earnings while the industrial production data for June, set to be declared today, will also be on their radar. They will also track global cues, any progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement.
GLOBAL CUES
The US equities continued to rebound on Thursday. The S&P 500 registered its largest one-day percentage gain in about two months, with the Dow and the Nasdaq also climbing more than 1 per cent each.
Asian shares caught the tail of a Wall Street rally on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent but was on track to lose 2.3 per cent for the week. Japan’s Nikkei average advanced 0.6 per cent, while Australian stocks stood flat and South Korean stocks gained 1 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
As many as 249 companies, including Spicejet, Britannia Industries, MRF, BHEL, and Cadila Healthcare, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.
Analysts expect SpiceJet to post robust growth in net profit and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and restructuring and rent cost (EBITDAR) margin in its Q1FY20 results. READ MORE
