MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to start higher; Axis Bank, Britannia in focus

LIVE market update: At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 23 points higher at 14,682

MARKET LIVE | Q4 Results | Markets Sensex Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE update: Stock-specific action following the Q4 earnings announcement by top Indian companies along with global cues and Covid-19 related developments are likely to guide the market action in Wednesday's session. At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 23 points higher at 14,682, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices. Some caution ahead of the US Fed policy outcome, however, cannot be ruled out.

Earnings today
A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter results today including Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Mastek and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing.

Global cues
On the global market front, tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on the wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% while the S&P 500 lost 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34%.

Asian stocks were steady in early trade following a renewed rise in Treasury yields to above 1.6% and a jump in commodity prices, with investors also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi Index was down 0.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index was steady.

