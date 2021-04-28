- Jio to drive Reliance Industries' March quarter Ebitda, say analysts
- Copper surges toward $10,000 as bulls swarm in to profits on global rebound
- Markets maintain momentum for second straight day; bank stocks rally
- Investors oppose Nippon Asset Management chief's remuneration offer
- Maruti Suzuki's margins may slip further on higher commodity costs
- Capacity expansion, new launches to drive growth for Rallis India
- Market Wrap, April 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Hathway share sale oversubscribed, to help promoters meet 25% holding norms
- Gold steady ahead of Fed meeting, palladium scales record peak
- Rupee extends gains for 2nd day; closes up by 7 paise at 74.66 against USD
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to start higher; Axis Bank, Britannia in focus
LIVE market update: At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 23 points higher at 14,682
MARKET LIVE | Q4 Results | Markets Sensex Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Earnings today
A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter results today including Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Mastek and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing.
Global cues
On the global market front, tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on the wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% while the S&P 500 lost 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34%.
Asian stocks were steady in early trade following a renewed rise in Treasury yields to above 1.6% and a jump in commodity prices, with investors also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi Index was down 0.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index was steady.
