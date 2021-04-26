- TechM Q4 preview: Analysts see 52-59% YoY rise in PAT, muted revenue rise
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; Tech M, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank in focus
LIVE market updates: Tech M, SBI Card, and HDFC Life are among the 15 companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly numbers today
Earnings today
Tech M, SBI Card, and HDFC Life are among the 15 companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly numbers today.
Tech Mahindra is likely to post modest revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q4FY21), believe analysts, led by seasonal strength in Comviva, an entity acquired by the firm in 2012, and improving traction in the manufacturing, BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) and technology segments. READ PREVIEW HERE
Global cues
Stocks in Asia drifted higher as investors look for clues on the economic recovery in a big earnings week and a Federal Reserve meeting. Japan's Topix index was flat, South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.5% and Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3%. U.S. futures were little changed after most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced Friday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
