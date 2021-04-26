HCL Tech tanks 3% post Q4 nos but brokerages remain bullish; here's why

Shares of slipped over 3 per cent in Monday's intra-day session after the IT major's March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) missed Street estimates across the board.

Impacted by higher taxes and one-time bonus payment, the company on Friday reported a 6.1 per cent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit at Rs 2,962 crore. The profit was down 25.6 per cent on a sequential basis. The provision for tax nearly doubled sequentially in Q4 to Rs 1,191 crore.

The March quarter revenue, meanwhile, was at Rs 19,642 crore, up 1.8 per cent sequentially and up 5.7 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The Noida-based company expects FY22 revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency and expects an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin between 19.0 per cent and 21 per cent.

The firm also reported the highest ever new deal booking this quarter of $ 3.1 billion, a 49 per cent increase annually, with an all-time high exit pipeline.

Following the results, most brokerages slashed their earnings expectations from HCL Tech, resulting in a dip in the stock. However, they remain bullish on the counter on account of inexpensive valuations and the probability of strong growth in FY22.

At 10.11 am, the scrip was quoting at Rs 932.05 on the BSE, down 2.45 per cent. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 924.

"HCL Tech's strong deal wins and step-up in payout ratio was overshadowed by higher tax rates and muted margin guidance. The net result is a 1-3 per cent FY2022-23E EPS cut for us and probably far higher for the Street," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

The brokerage although added: "We retain our constructive rating on the stock led by inexpensive valuations, a much-needed uptick in deal wins and consistent wins in integrated deals, a positive shift away from growth driven by a single service line driven the growth of the past."