JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The Wall Street's massive sell-off overnight over the fears of a coronavirus pandemic will be a major trigger for the domestic indices today.

Fears of a pandemic escalated after the coronavirus spread to Spain and dozens of countries, from South Korea to Italy, accelerated emergency measures while Iran’s virus death toll rose to 16.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 40,281, down 82 points or 0.2 per cent, while the 50-share Nifty index slipped below the key level of 11,800 to end at 11,798, down 31.5 points or 0.27 per cent. 

GLOBAL CUES

The Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled 3 per cent on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as investors struggled to gauge the economic impact. The Nasdaq Composite also dropped 2.77 per cent.

Following the sell-off on the Wall Street, Asian shares also fell on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.6 per cent while Australian shares were down 1.77 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.1 per cent.

The SGX Nifty indicated a gap-down opening for the domestic indices today.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<