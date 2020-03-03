- Today's picks: From Vedanta to ONGC, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
- NBFC-MFIs show moderation in leverage for three consecutive quarters
- Decent growth in February volumes unlikely to fire up Coal India's stock
- Markets seesaw as coronavirus fears linger; Sensex ends 153 points lower
- Direct plan investors in mutual funds get more heft after Sebi move
- Speciality chemicals firms see gains from coronavirus scare as orders rise
- New launches to sustain Maruti's market share in the coming quarters
- One of the most volatile days of trade ever, Nifty swings nearly 400 points
- After a $1-trillion wipeout, emerging markets bank on large fiscal stimulus
- Global markets got knockout blow last week from emerging market ETFs
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
On Monday, market participants hit sell button during the last hour of the session after two new COVID-19 cases were detected in Delhi and Telangana.
As the world economies grapple with the fallout of coronavirus, assurance from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund that the two are ready to help member countries address the consequent human and economic challenge, including through emergency funding, could provide some support to the markets in today's trading session.
Besides, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned on Monday lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent, from its earlier projection of 6.2 per cent, for 2020 on coronavirus woes.
Besides, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned on Monday lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent, from its earlier projection of 6.2 per cent, for 2020 on coronavirus woes.
On Monday, market participants hit sell button during the last hour of the session after two new COVID-19 cases were detected in Delhi and Telangana. Later, a third in Rajasthan was detected, taking the total number of cases in the country to six.
The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled over 900 points from the day's high to settle at 38,144, down 153 points, or 0.4 per cent. On the NSE, the 50-share Nifty index ended at 11,133 points, down 69 points or 0.62 per cent.
Global Cues
Global shares and oil prices bounced on Tuesday after the European Central Bank on Monday joined the chorus of central banks signaling a readiness to deal with the growing threats from the outbreak.
Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.6 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 2.4 per cent and Australian shares advanced 1.8 per cent ahead of an expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones, up 5 per cent, wrapped up its strongest one-day gain since 2009, while the S&P 500 (4.6 per cent) and the Nasdaq Composite (4.49 per cent) each had their strongest one-day rise since December 2018 during the overnight trade on Monday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More