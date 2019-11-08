JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

September quarter results and ease in trade tensions between the US and China would be the key factors driving the markets today. China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods as part of the first phase of a trade deal, officials from both sides said on Thursday.

That apart, investors could react to rejig in the MSCI index. Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential Life, SBI Life, InfoEdge, and Siemens have been included under the November review, while Glenmark Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and YES Bank have been dropped.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at a fresh closing peak of 40,653.74, up 184 points or 0.45 per cent. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index closed above the 12,000-mark at 12,016, up 50 points or 0.42 per cent. 

EARNINGS TODAY

About 180 companies, including Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Nestle are scheduled to report their Q2 earnings today.

Analysts expect Bank of Baroda to to report  muted loan growth and marginally higher net interest income (NII) on a sequential basis. Reliance Securities, for instance, expects the net profit to decline 52.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 339.3 crore. READ PREVIEW HERE

GLOBAL CUES

World stocks rallied to near record highs on Friday after China said it had agreed with the United States to cancel tariffs in phases. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent in early trade while Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped 0.75 per cent to a 13-month high.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the domestic indices. At 7:35 AM, the index was trading 48 points lower.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, gained 0.66 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively, to settle at record closing highs during the overnight trade on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite, too, added 0.28 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

