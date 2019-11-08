- Sensex clocks record closing high, Nifty ends above 12,000 after 5 months
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
That apart, investors could react to rejig in the MSCI index. Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential Life, SBI Life, InfoEdge, and Siemens have been included under the November review, while Glenmark Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and YES Bank have been dropped.
On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at a fresh closing peak of 40,653.74, up 184 points or 0.45 per cent. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index closed above the 12,000-mark at 12,016, up 50 points or 0.42 per cent.
EARNINGS TODAY
About 180 companies, including Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Nestle are scheduled to report their Q2 earnings today.
Analysts expect Bank of Baroda to to report muted loan growth and marginally higher net interest income (NII) on a sequential basis. Reliance Securities, for instance, expects the net profit to decline 52.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 339.3 crore. READ PREVIEW HERE
GLOBAL CUES
World stocks rallied to near record highs on Friday after China said it had agreed with the United States to cancel tariffs in phases. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent in early trade while Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped 0.75 per cent to a 13-month high.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the domestic indices. At 7:35 AM, the index was trading 48 points lower.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, gained 0.66 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively, to settle at record closing highs during the overnight trade on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite, too, added 0.28 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
