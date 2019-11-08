MSCI Nov rejig: Berger Paints, ICICI Pru Life, DLF included; YES Bank exits

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) last night announced big semi-annual rebalancing in its global standard index, as per reports. The changes will come into effect from November 26 post market hours, the report added.

A total of 78 stocks have witnessed changes in the latest rejig. Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive, DLF and ICICI Bank are reported to be included in the index. Other stocks in the 'inclusions' list includes ICICI Pru Life, Info Edge, SBI Life Insurance and Siemens.

On the other hand, stocks that are expected to be excluded from the index include Glenmark Pharmaceuticls, Indiabulls Housing Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, and YES Bank.

In the Global Small cap index, has added 13 and deleted 21 stocks.

Stocks that have been added in the index include Brigade Enterprises, Deepak Nitrite, Galaxy Surfactants, Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Metropolis, Navin Fluorine, and Polycab. Stocks that have been deleted from the Global Small cap index include Arvind Ltd, CARE Ratings, DHFL, and Cox & Kings.