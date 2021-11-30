MARKETS: Go Fashion to list, Star Health IPO to open today

-
-
LIVE market updates: Given the uncertainties around the impact of Omicron variant of Covid-19, domestic equities may remain volatile on Tuesday.
Although the global set-up is supportive of an upmove, the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) statement that the new variant poses a "very high" global risk and could have "severe consequences" may limit upside.
At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,065 levels compared with the Nifty's spot close of 17,054 on Monday.
Primary market action
Go Fashion is set to debut on the bourses today with an issue price of Rs 690. The public issue of the company had seen tremendous response from investors, and was subscribed 135.46 times during its IPO last week.
That apart, Star Health IPO will open for subscription today in a price band of Rs 870-900. READ MORE
Wall Street bounced back in trade on Monday after US President Joe Biden said there's no need for Covid omicron lockdowns for now. The Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 1.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.
