MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today as the monetary policy committee (MPC) will conclude its three-day meet and announce its decision on policy rates. As per a survey by Reuters, almost 80 per cent of 66 economists polled expected RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 bps. READ MORE
Investors will also react to results announced post market hours ytesterday, corporate earnings, global cues, foreign fund flow and any movement on the Kashmir situation front. Rupee and oil price movement will also be on investors' radar.
SGX Nifty is indicating a gap-down opening for domestic indices.
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan. Asian shares steadied slightly on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend to slip 0.26 per cent.
Oil prices also weakened, with Brent crude slipping to seven-month lows over worries about weakening world demand. Brent crude futures fell 0.36 per cent to $58.73 a barrel.
RESULTS TODAY
As many as 147 companies, including the likes of HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, Voltas, Tata Steel, and Siemens are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) is expected to post a revenue growth of up to 2.9 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms in its 1QFY20 results. However, rupee revenue growth is expected to be modest on sequential basis, mainly on account of rupee appreciation. READ MORE
