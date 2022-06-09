- Stocks to Watch: Banks, Lupin, Yes Bank, CG Electricals, Ujjivan SFB, Sugar
- Will good monsoons enable RBI go slow on rate hikes this year?
- India Inc's earnings may take a hit in coming quarters as rates rise
- Benchmark indices decline for fourth day as RBI hikes policy rate by 50 bps
- Oil jumps to 13-week high on rising US gasoline demand, supply concerns
- Hardening yields to buoy debt MFs, experts recommend short-term maturities
- India's exports increase 24.18% to $9.4 billion during first week of June
- Bata India dives after 2.8% promoter stake sale; stock down 8% in a week
- SJS Enterprises rallies 31% in last nine days on strong Q4 results
MARKET LIVE: Weak start likely as SGX Nifty fall 100 pts; Brent hits $124
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,278 levels, hinting at a gap-down of 80-odd points on the Nifty50
Rate-sensitive sectors will be under investors' radar as they adjust to a rising rate scenario. Besides that, coal and sugar stocks will be in focus after India registered record production for both units in the month of May.
Meanwhile, paint stocks will be in focus too, after Brent Crude oil hit $124 per barrel, touching its 13-week high. Prices of WTI Crude were on boil too, as it hovered around $122 per barrel.
From a global perspective, the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate action will be on investors' radar after GDP rose to 0.6 per cent in the first quarter. That apart, US unenmployment data will be keenly watched too.
