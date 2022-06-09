JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Weak start likely as SGX Nifty fall 100 pts; Brent hits $124

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,278 levels, hinting at a gap-down of 80-odd points on the Nifty50

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: The markets are likely to open on a subdued note as investors adjust to tighter monetary conditions following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate hike of 50 basis points in its June meeting. As of 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,278 levels, hinting at a gap-down of 80-odd points on the Nifty50.

Rate-sensitive sectors will be under investors' radar as they adjust to a rising rate scenario. Besides that, coal and sugar stocks will be in focus after India registered record production for both units in the month of May.

Meanwhile, paint stocks will be in focus too, after Brent Crude oil hit $124 per barrel, touching its 13-week high. Prices of WTI Crude were on boil too, as it hovered around $122 per barrel.

From a global perspective, the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate action will be on investors' radar after GDP rose to 0.6 per cent in the first quarter. That apart, US unenmployment data will be keenly watched too.

