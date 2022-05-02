- Market LIVE: Gap-down start on cards for Sensex, Nifty on weak global cues
- Stocks to Watch: Maruti, HDFC, SBI Cards, Tata Coffee, Wipro, Star Health
- Should investors stick to the adage: 'Sell in May and Go Away'?
- Listed AMCs see a muted January-March quarter due to pressure on yields
- India-dedicated funds see outflows in March, shows EPFR data
- Street signs: TaMo may be added to Sensex, LIC GMP edges higher, and more
- Robust volumes, operating profit margins to drive gains for Maruti Suzuki
- Aviation fuel prices rise by 3.22% to record the steepest hike of all time
- Sebi to join Account Aggregator ecosystem, says Chairperson Madhabi Buch
- Monthly selling streak by FPIs worst since global financial crisis in 2008
MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty near 16,900 in pre-open
Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,855 levels, hinting at an opening loss of over 250 points for the Nifty benchmark.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Stock Market
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: After closing in red on Friday, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the new week deep in red as indicated by trends on the SGX Nifty.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,855 levels, hinting at an opening loss of over 250 points for the Nifty benchmark.
The likely weak start is on cards as global sentiment remains weak in the run up to the crucial US Fed meeting.
The US Fed is set to meet on Tuesday-Wednesday to announce a widely expected rate hike. Having priced in a possible 50-bps hike, investors will closely watch out for Fed’s comments on interest rate trajectory, and cues on inflation ahead.
Back home, all eyes will be on the mega LIC IPO due to open for subscription on Wednesday. The anchor book for the Rs 21,000 crore issue will open today.
Among stocks, HDFC, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Titan Company are among those slated to announce their Q4 earnings today.Moreover, HDFC on Sunday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 5 basis points for existing customers, with effect from May 1, 2022.
Global cues
US markets plunged on Friday due to growth concerns, weak earnings and rising inflation. The Nasdaq posted its worst month since 2008, closing 4.2 per cent lower on Amazon’s weak earnings. The S&P 500 fell 3.6 per cent and the Dow shed 2.8 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices fell up to 0.5 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi and the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6 and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Markets in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Taiwan are closed on Monday.
Meanwhile, oil prices were largely unchanged in early trades, after rising slightly over the weekend. Brent crude was 0.7 per cent down to $106.4 a barrel, while WTI was at $104 per barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More