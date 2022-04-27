JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start gap-down as global markets fall

Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty May futures were quoting at 17,030 levels, hinting at an opening loss of 200 points for the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: Taking cues from their global peers, the key benchmark indices are likely to start gap-down on Wednesday as an uptick in oil prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to weigh on market sentiment. 

Global markets suffered losses on Tuesday as Russia suspended gas exports to two EU nations Poland and Bulgaria, as they refused to pay in rubles.

Domestic indices will track stock specific action today amid the earnings season, while volatility may also be on cards a day ahead of the monthly F&O expiry. 
 
In the primary market, the Rs 1,581 crores-initial public offer (IPO) of Hyderabad-based Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd will open for subscription today and close on Friday, April 29. Read here to know what analysts recommend.

That apart, among stocks, Nifty50 companies Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Auto will also be on the radar as the two are set to release their Q4 results later today. 

Global cues

On Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led decline dropping 3.95 per cent and hitting a fresh 52-week low. The Dow shed 2.4 per cent, and the S&P 500 lost 2.8 per cent.

Tracking this, Asian stocks were mostly in red this morning. Hang Seng and Nikkei fell up to1.5 per cent. Strait Times was down 0.12 per cent. Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite were flat, while Kospi fell 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices saw an uptick as China announced plans to support the economy under Covid lockdowns. Brent crude closed 2.6 per cent higher to $105 a barrel on Tuesday.

