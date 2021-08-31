JUST IN
MARKETS: Tepid start likely; stock-specific news, Q1 GDP to guide indices

Stock market LIVE: Focus may soon shift to gross domestic product (GDP) growth data for the April-June quarter (Q1FY22), due to be released later in the day

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Indian equities may start on a tepid note, following mixed trends in Asia. SGX Nifty was down 38 points at 16,927 levels in early deals.

However, focus may soon shift to gross domestic product (GDP) growth data for the April-June quarter (Q1FY22), due to be released later in the day.
That apart, stock-specific news flow, foreign fund flow, updates around Covid-19, and the dollar index's movement will guide the markets trajectory on Tuesday.

Global cues
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.1 per cent while the Topix index declined 0.26 per cent. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.10 per cent, but the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.21 per cent higher. SGX Nifty, too, was down 36 points at 16,929 levels in early trade today.

Overnight, the S&P 500 edged 0.43 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 0.16 per cent.

