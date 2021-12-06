JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Julius Baer's Asia-Pacific head on how 2022's shaping up for equities
Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start; Asian shares trade weak

Stock market LIVE: Investors will track the Reserve Bank of India's 3-day monetary policy meeting, which begins today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Indian markets

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market, BSE, sensex, markets
Photo: Bloomberg

LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices may start higher on Monday even as fresh Omicron-based Covid-19 cases emerge in India. What may be comforting the bulls is the likely less-severity of the virus with no cases of serious hospitalisation so far.

That apart, investors will also track the Reserve Bank of India's 3-day monetary policy meeting, which begins today, along with stock-specific news flow and primary market action.

At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,240.5 level compared with Friday's spot close of 17,197.

Global cues

Stocks in Asia-Pacific dropped on Monday, while investors monitored bitcoin prices after they fell sharply over the weekend. Oil prices jumped during early Asia trade.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3% per cent in early trade, as tech stocks fell. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1 per cent, while the Topix was down 0.79 per cent. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.57 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.39 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 06 2021. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.