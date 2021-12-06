MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start; Asian shares trade weak

-
-
LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices may start higher on Monday even as fresh Omicron-based Covid-19 cases emerge in India. What may be comforting the bulls is the likely less-severity of the virus with no cases of serious hospitalisation so far.
That apart, investors will also track the Reserve Bank of India's 3-day monetary policy meeting, which begins today, along with stock-specific news flow and primary market action.
At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,240.5 level compared with Friday's spot close of 17,197.
Global cues
