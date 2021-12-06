MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start; Asian shares trade weak

LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices may start higher on Monday even as fresh Omicron-based Covid-19 cases emerge in India. What may be comforting the bulls is the likely less-severity of the virus with no cases of serious hospitalisation so far.

That apart, investors will also track the Reserve Bank of India's 3-day monetary policy meeting, which begins today, along with stock-specific flow and primary market action.

At 8:20 AM, was at 17,240.5 level compared with Friday's spot close of 17,197.

Global cues



Stocks in Asia-Pacific dropped on Monday, while investors monitored bitcoin prices after they fell sharply over the weekend. Oil prices jumped during early Asia trade.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3% per cent in early trade, as tech stocks fell. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1 per cent, while the Topix was down 0.79 per cent. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.57 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.39 per cent.