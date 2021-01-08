JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices eye firm start, SGX Nifty up 75 pts; TCS Q3 nos today

LIVE stock market updates: Information technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is among the five companies scheduled to announce their December quarter earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: A strong set of global cues is expected to propel the Indian markets to yet another record-breaking open on Friday, while investors will also react to macro data, corporate results, and stock-specific developments. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 58 points up at 14,268 levels.

Earnings today

Information technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is among the five companies scheduled to announce their December quarter earnings today. 

TCS is likely to post a robust performance for Q3FY21 on the back of strong demand in cloud adoption, tailwinds of large digital deals, project ramp-up and lower furloughs, analysts said. READ MORE

Global cues

Asian stocks opened higher on Friday, with Japan hitting a three-decade high after rising 1.5 per cent. Besides, Korea's Kospi surged 1.9 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 was up half a per cent

 On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.69 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 per cent and the Nasdaq added 2.56 per cent.

Among commodities, oil traders continued to focus on Saudi Arabia’s pledge to deepen production cuts, with Brent crude settling up 8 cents to $54.38 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bitcoin topped $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, as the digital currency continued to be in high demand from institutional and retail investors alike.

(With inputs from Reuters)

