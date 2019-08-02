MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

- Today's picks: From Power Grid to JSW Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday
- No immediate relief in sight for Zee Entertainment, stock falls over 4%
- Q1 results: Agile models support Shriram Transport, Chola Finance
- Promotional offers dent Godrej Consumer's June quarter performance
- Senior officials of domestic asset managers to be hit hard by I-T surcharge
- US Fed's hawkish interest rate cut sends Sensex, Nifty into a tailspin
- Some mistakes investors must avoid in relationship with their brokers
- Devise framework for non-reporting margins fines: Sebi to stock exchanges
- Market Wrap, Aug 1: Sensex ends 463 pts lower, Nifty below 11,000
- Delta Corp falls 8%, hits over two-year low after FPIs sell stake
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at corporate results, global cues, and update on monsoon for market direction today.
Markets will react to US President Donald Trump's tweet, saying he would slap a 10 per cent tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.
Auto stocks may be in focus today as data showed that sales in July continued to go down amid poor demand.
Investors may also react to IMD's forecast of a zero deficit monsoon in August and September.
The SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street fell after Trump's tweet. The Dow fell 1.05 per cent to 26,583, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 per cent to 2,954 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.79 per cent to 8,111.
RESULTS TODAY
Analysts say HDFC may report up to 50 per cent rise in June quarter net profit due to an improvement in assets under management and a stable asset quality. READ MORE
The State Bank of India is expected to clock net profit of Rs 5,934.5 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 4,875.9 crore in Q1FY19. READ MORE
ITC, Nestle India, and Power Grid are among the 79 other companies scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.
