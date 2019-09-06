JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Global cues, the Rupee's trajectory, and stock-specific action will give the market direction today.

Auto stocks gained in Thursday's session after Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the industry that he would pitch for cutting the GST rate from 28 to 18 per cent, as per this Business Standard report. Investors and automakers will await any specific news on that front.

Meanwhile, the United States and China agreed on Thursday to hold high-level talks early in October, raising hopes for substantial progress in de-escalating the long, bitter trade conflict between the two.

GLOBAL CUES

US stocks surged on Thursday on expectations of a de-escalation in US-China trade tensions, while strong US economic data eased fears of a domestic slowdown. The Dow Jones jumped 1.41 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.30 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.75 per cent.

Asian stocks tracked global peers and rose on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, Australian stocks gained 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.6 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

