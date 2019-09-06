- Today's picks: From Infosys to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Friday
- Malaysian palm oil futures hit 2-week low after Centre raises import tax
- ICAR to prepare plan specifying the maximum sowing area for each crop
- Repo-link effect: Banks likely to raise risk spread, say analysts
- IDBI Mutual Fund moves Bombay High Court against cash-strapped DHFL
- From Coal India to ONGC, shares of PSUs log biggest gain in four months
- Experts give thumbs up to linking home loans to external benchmarks
- Uncertainty over US biz growth keeps Street cautious on Lupin stock
- GST hurting workers, companies interested in skill training: Experts
- Long-term investors can have a bite of Jubilant FoodWorks
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global cues, the Rupee's trajectory, and stock-specific action will give the market direction today.
Auto stocks gained in Thursday's session after Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the industry that he would pitch for cutting the GST rate from 28 to 18 per cent, as per this Business Standard report. Investors and automakers will await any specific news on that front.
Meanwhile, the United States and China agreed on Thursday to hold high-level talks early in October, raising hopes for substantial progress in de-escalating the long, bitter trade conflict between the two.
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks surged on Thursday on expectations of a de-escalation in US-China trade tensions, while strong US economic data eased fears of a domestic slowdown. The Dow Jones jumped 1.41 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.30 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.75 per cent.
Asian stocks tracked global peers and rose on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, Australian stocks gained 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.6 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
