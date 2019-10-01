- Sebi, Ministry of Corporate Affairs plan to turn up heat on rating firms
- Indiabulls Housing Finance shares fall 34% on concerns over LVB merger
- Over Rs 1.6 trillion debt downgraded by credit rating agencies in August
- Sensex falls 155 points, Nifty below 11,500 amid turmoil in financial space
- Goa facility issue worsens Cipla's growth worries; stock falls over 3%
- Near-term investor sentiment may not be high on Marico's slow Q2 growth
- Be watchful of expense ratio you pay if your fund manager can't outperform
- Market Wrap, Sept 30: Sensex slips 155 pts; Indiabulls Hsg Fin tumbles 34%
- Second wave of NPAs? SBI, BoB, YES Bank could be hit, says Jefferies
- YES Bank continues to bleed, slips 15% to hit a 10-year low
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Investors will look at global cues, macro data, and rupee's trajectory for market direction today.
Investors will react to the core sector growth data, released yesterday after market hours, that showed the eight core industries in August contracted to over three-and-half year low, due to decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity. READ MORE
Investor sentiment may get some boost on the global front after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as “fake news.”
GLOBAL CUES
U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as investors set aside worries about the U.S.-China trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.75 per cent. Global share prices ticked up on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.11 per cent.
Oil prices fell on Monday on fading concerns of supply shortfalls and conflicts in the Middle East. Brent crude futures settled at $60.78, down $1.13, or 1.8 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
