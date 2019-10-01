JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will look at global cues, macro data, and rupee's trajectory for market direction today.

Investors will react to the core sector growth data, released yesterday after market hours, that showed the eight core industries in August contracted to over three-and-half year low, due to decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity. READ MORE

Investor sentiment may get some boost on the global front after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as “fake news.” 

GLOBAL CUES

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as investors set aside worries about the U.S.-China trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.75 per cent. Global share prices ticked up on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.11 per cent.

Oil prices fell on Monday on fading concerns of supply shortfalls and conflicts in the Middle East. Brent crude futures settled at $60.78, down $1.13, or 1.8 per cent. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

