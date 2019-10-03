JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market-related updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Investors will look at global cues, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory against the US dollar for market direction today.

GLOBAL CUES

Global stocks tumbled after the United States opened a new trade war front by saying it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union. This added to the already subdued sentiment from growing global growth fears as US' employment and manufacturing data suggested that the U.S.-China trade war is taking an increasing toll on the American economy.
Wall Street’s main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day declines in nearly six weeks on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.86 per cent, while the S&P lost 1.79 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.56 per cent. Asian stocks slumped overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.38 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 1.96 per cent and Australian shares declined 2.19 per cent.

Weak economic data weighed on oil prices. Brent crude futures were last down 2 per cent at $57.70 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh