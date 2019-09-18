- Sebi bans Gautam Thapar, three others from markets over CG Power fraud
- WeWork delays IPO after frosty investor response: All you need to know
- Consistent margin gains are key for Tata Communications stock: Analysts
- SAIL's stock rises as open market iron ore sale provides breather
- Sebi's Ajay Tyagi to woo foreign portfolio investors amid bearish sentiment
- From SBI MF to Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, top mutual funds bulk up on cash
- Sensex falls 642 pts, Nifty ends at 10,818 on oil crisis and global tension
- Broader market remains richly valued despite correction in stock prices
- Analysts see recovery for hotel stocks in H2 amid economic slowdown
- Explained: How capital gains from different forms of gold are taxed
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will track global cues, rupee trajectory, oil price movement, and stock-specific action for market direction today as they await a widely expected US Fed interest rate cut later in the day. They will also wait for clues on how far the US monetary policy easing would go.
Global markets were calmed and crude oil futures fell today after US President Donald Trump said he did not want war and Saudi Arabia said it would restore its lost output by the end of September.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street ended higher in overnight trade. The Dow Jones edged up 0.12 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent. Stocks in Asia opened mixed on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.03 per cent.
Oil prices tumbled about 6 per cent on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister's comment. Brent crude futures sank $4.47, or 6.5 per cent, to settle at $64.55 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More