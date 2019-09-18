JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets-flat
Investors will track global cues, rupee trajectory, oil price movement, and stock-specific action for market direction today as they await a widely expected US Fed interest rate cut later in the day. They will also wait for clues on how far the US monetary policy easing would go.

Global markets were calmed and crude oil futures fell today after US President Donald Trump said he did not want war and Saudi Arabia said it would restore its lost output by the end of September.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street ended higher in overnight trade. The Dow Jones edged up 0.12 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent. Stocks in Asia opened mixed on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.03 per cent.

Oil prices tumbled about 6 per cent on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister's comment. Brent crude futures sank $4.47, or 6.5 per cent, to settle at $64.55 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

