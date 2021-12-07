MARKETS: Nifty may start above 17,000; Rate Gain IPO to open today

-
LIVE market updates: Indian equities may stage some recovery from Monday's sell-off and open higher on Tuesday. At 8:07 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,053 compared with Nifty's spot close of 16,912 yesterday.
Supportive global cues and stock-specific action will guide the markets today.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1.87 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed out of negative territory and ended 0.9 per cent higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent.
Primary market
