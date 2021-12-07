MARKETS: Nifty may start above 17,000; Rate Gain IPO to open today

LIVE market updates: Indian equities may stage some recovery from Monday's sell-off and open higher on Tuesday. At 8:07 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,053 compared with Nifty's spot close of 16,912 yesterday.

Supportive global cues and stock-specific action will guide the today.

Stocks across Asia-Pacific jumped on Tuesday, bouncing back from Monday losses as Wall Street rallied on optimism that the omicron variant risk might not be as bad as feared.