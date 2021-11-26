MARKETS: SGX Nifty slides nearly 200 pts; Tarsons Products to list today

LIVE market updates: Indices may come under pressure on Friday as is trading over 150 points lower at 17,409 levels.

Going ahead, future growth prospects and faster economic recovery are some of the factors in favour of the bulls, while persistent FII selling, quicker withdrawal of stimulus and change in interest rate trajectory weigh on the market sentiment.

Among individual stocks, Tarsons Products will be in focus today as the stock makes its debut on the bourses. The issue price was fixed at Rs 662 per share.

Global Markets

The US were shut for trading on Thursday owing to the Thanksgiving holiday, the trading hours will be shorter for Friday as well. Meanwhile, Brent and WTI Crude declined 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent to $82.17 and $78.03 a barrel, respectively.

Asian were witnessing a sea of red this morning as the US dollar further strengthened on hopes of a faster rate hike in the US. Japan’s Nikkei had plunged 2 per cent. Straits Times was down nearly a percent. Shanghai Composite, Kospi and Taiwan were down 0.2-0.4 per cent, each.