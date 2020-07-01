Market Wrap, July 1: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Equity benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50, ended around 1.5 per cent higher on Wednesday amid buying in financial counters. Meanwhile, improved Manufacturing PMI data for May and better June GST collection boosted investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 499 points or 1.43 per cent to end at 35,414.45 with Axis Bank (up 6.5 per cent) being the top gainer and NTPC (down over 2 per cent) the biggest loser.

NSE's Nifty ended at 10,430, up 128 points or 1.24 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, dropped around 3.5 pr cent to 28.10 levels.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.5 per cent while the Nifty SmallCap 100 rose 0.85 per cent.

Sectorally, PSU bank stocks rallied the most. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained over 3.6 per cent while Nifty Bank climbed nearly 3 per cent to 21,977.60 levels.

Global markets

Global stocks struggled for momentum on Wednesday as improving economic data was offset by concern that surging coronavirus cases in the United States could derail the world’s recovery before it properly begins.

MSCI’s world shares index was 0.1 per cent higher after rising 18 per cent for its biggest three-month gain since 2009 in the second quarter, but it still closed the first half around 8 per cent lower from where it started the year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, led by gains in China. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2 per cent.