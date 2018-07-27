MARKETS LIVE: Indices to take cues from global peers, RIL earnings eyed

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Banks push Sensex 277 pts higher; RIL up 2%, Infy gains 1%
Sensex recoups over half its losses after plummeting 1,274 points
MARKET WRAP: Sensex hits new high; Nifty at highest level since February 01
MARKETS ON TUESDAY: Indices end flat, Nifty holds 10700; ICICI Bank up 6.6%
Rupee nears its all-time low on global cues; Sensex drops 306 points
-
Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
Asian stocks struggled to gain traction on Friday, following a mixed end to Wall Street trade and as the worsening Sino-US trade dispute kept investors in the region cautious, despite signs of rapprochement between the United States and Europe.
OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged down on Friday after three days of gains, but were still supported by Saudi Arabia’s halt on transporting crude through a key shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU