MARKETS LIVE: Indices to take cues from global peers, RIL earnings eyed

The are likely to take cues from their Asian peers along with movements in and oil prices on Friday.

That apart, investors will look forward to market heavyweight Reliance Industries' (RIL) quarter due after the market hours today. ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and HCL Technologies are among the other key companies that are likely announce their 2018 quarter later today.

GLOBAL MARKETS



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was little changed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei eked out a 0.3 per cent gain though it was capped by worries that the Bank of Japan could scale down its asset purchase at its upcoming policy review next week.



OIL PRICES



Oil prices edged down on Friday after three days of gains, but were still supported by Saudi Arabia’s halt on transporting crude through a key shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.



Brent futures were down 6 cents at $74.48 a barrel, after gaining 0.8 per cent on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate futures were also 6 cents lower, at $69.55, after posting a nearly 0.5 per cent gain the previous session. Oil prices edged down on Friday after three days of gains, but were still supported by Saudi Arabia’s halt on transporting crude through a key shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.

