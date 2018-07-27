JUST IN
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Ujjivan, Pidilite, Sterlite
MARKETS LIVE: Indices to take cues from global peers, RIL earnings eyed

Catch all the market news here.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The markets are likely to take cues from their Asian peers along with movements in rupee and oil prices on Friday.

That apart, investors will look forward to market heavyweight Reliance Industries' (RIL) June quarter earnings due after the market hours today. ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and HCL Technologies are among the other key companies that are likely announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks struggled to gain traction on Friday, following a mixed end to Wall Street trade and as the worsening Sino-US trade dispute kept investors in the region cautious, despite signs of rapprochement between the United States and Europe.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei eked out a 0.3 per cent gain though it was capped by worries that the Bank of Japan could scale down its asset purchase at its upcoming policy review next week.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices edged down on Friday after three days of gains, but were still supported by Saudi Arabia’s halt on transporting crude through a key shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.

Brent futures were down 6 cents at $74.48 a barrel, after gaining 0.8 per cent on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate futures were also 6 cents lower, at $69.55, after posting a nearly 0.5 per cent gain the previous session.
(with Reuters inputs)

First Published: Fri, July 27 2018. 08:15 IST

