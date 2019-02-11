- MARKETS LIVE: Macroeconomic data, global cues to impact sentiment this week
- Market Ahead: Macroeconomic data and global cues to steer markets this week
- Street signs: Reliance group vs Edelweiss, NBFC bonds, and more
- FPIs go big on stocks of financials, mutual funds on energy and IT sectors
- India's market capitalisation down $274 billion in the past one year
- Boost in US sales likely to drive re-rating of Indian pharma companies
- FPIs turn net buyers in Feb; infuse Rs 5,300 cr in last 6 trading sessions
- Macroeconomic data, global cues to govern markets this week, say analysts
- Analysts' call: 'Abstain' from Tourism Finance Corporation of India buyback
- Trade concerns, Tata Motors drag markets lower; Sensex falls 425 points
MARKETS LIVE: Macroeconomic data, global cues to impact sentiment this week
Catch all the market news here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock
Macroeconomic data such as IIP and inflation numbers (CPI and WPI) are likely to set the tone for domestic stocks this week. CPI for January and IIP for December 2018 will be released on Tuesday while WPI inflation numbers will be unveiled on Thursday.
Apart from this, markets may see some reaction over reports the US is considering withdrawal of zero tariffs for India. Moreover, the next batch of December quarter earnings, movement of rupee against the US dollar, US-China trade talks, developments around Brexit and crude oil prices are other major factors to watch out for.
STOCKS IN FOCUS
Tata Steel: The steel company on Friday reported a 54.33 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,753.07 crore during the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, helped by higher income.
Future Group stocks: Global online marketplace giant Amazon has indefinitely put on hold its plans to buy stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, said a Business Standard report.
Edelweiss, ADAG stocks: Reliance Power has asked the markets regulator Sebi to prohibit the Mumbai-based Edelweiss financial services group from trading in the securities market.
RESULTS TODAY
Over 300 companies are scheduled to release their December quarter results today. Some of the prominent names include Eicher Motors, MFSL, Max India, Motherson Suni Systems, Power Finance Corporation, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).
FII DATA
According to data available with depositories, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 5,273 crore in equities during February 1-8. However, they pulled out a net sum of Rs 2,795 crore from the debt market during the period under review.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian shares were trading in the negative territory on Monday as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the US-China trade talks, which are slated to resume in Beijing later this week. Moreover, worries over global growth and US politics also dented the sentiment.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a tad weaker after it was toppled from a four-month top on Friday. The US dollar rose against most other currencies on Monday, holding near a six-week high.
US stocks ended mixed on Friday.
(with wire inputs)
(with wire inputs)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More