MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

US markets end higher; S&P 500 closer to record high The S&P 500 inched nearer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, and by a strong second-quarter earnings season that fuelled optimism about the US economy’s strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent to end the day at 25,628.91 points. The S&P 500 ended the session at 2,858.45, just short of its January record of 2,872.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.31 per cent to 7,883.66. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to open higher following Asian shares, that rose on Wednesday on the back of firmer earnings while expectations for increased Chinese stimulus helped take the edge off wider concerns about the worsening Sino-US trade dispute.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.22 per cent while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.05 per cent.

On Wall Street, the 500 rose 0.28 per cent to 2,858, which is just 14 points, or about 0.5 per cent, below its record high marked in January.

A strong second-quarter earnings season fuelled optimism about U.S. economic strength. 500 firms saw a 23.5 per cent rise in their April-June profits

Meanwhile, oil prices held steady on Wednesday, supported by a report of rising US crude inventories as well as the introduction of sanctions against Iran.