MARKETS LIVE: Indices open marginally lower as US-China trade war escalates

Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,476, down 73 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,773, down 27 points. Derivative Snippets  Nifty future closed negative with the loss of 0.23% at 10789.  On the option front, maximum Put OI is at 10700 and 10600 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11000 followed by 10900 and 10800 strike.  We have seen Put writing at 10700 followed by 10600 strike while Call writing is seen at 10800 and 10900 strikes.  Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 10700 to 10900 zones.  India VIX moved up by 2.57% at 12.38 levels.  Lower volatility is supporting the market at every declines but at the same time keeping the restricted upside momentum.  Built up of long position were seen in Bata India, Apollohospital, Jublfood, BPCL, Page Ind, Gail and SAIL while shorts were seen in SunTV, Torntpower, CEAT, Mothersumi, Cumminsind, Concor, IGL and Axis Bank (Source: Equity 99 report) SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD PRICE RS.1711 TARGET RS.2017 BUY We recently met with the management of Shankara Building Products to understand their future growth strategy as well as industry scenario. We continue to remain positive on the company and based on adequate upside from current levels, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE earlier. (Source: Kotak Securities) Nirmal Bang on Karnataka Bank We recently met the CEO and CFO of Karnataka Bank (KBL), Mr. Mahabaleshwara M. S. and Mr. Balachandra Y. V., respectively. The meeting helps us re-iterate, with confidence, that KBL is a bank that is making several key process improvements. Given its outlook and FY19E/20E RoE profile of 10%/12%, KBL is a prime re-rating candidate, currently trading at 0.5x FY20E P/BV. It may, also, be noted that, as of 4QFY18, KBL has recognized as NPA the lion’s share of its stress pipeline (See results note). We retain Buy rating on KBL with a target price to Rs150, valuing the stock at 0.7x FY20E P/BV.

Benchmark indices open marginally lower amid negative global cues, in absence of any strong domestic development. Investors are likely to remain cautious as US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that has rattled financial markets.

Trump warned on Monday that Washington would impose a 10 per cent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods after Beijing’s decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in US goods. Trump said if China increases its tariffs again in response to the latest US move, “we will meet that action by pursuing additional tariffs on another $200 billion of goods.”

The retaliatory moves come after Trump said last week he was pushing ahead with tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports.

The trade frictions have kept financial markets on edge, with investors increasingly worried that a full-blown trade conflict could derail global growth.

Globally, Asian stocks extended a global downturn on Tuesday, while the safe-haven yen gained as the trade wars escalated.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.45 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI edged down 0.1 per cent while Australian stocks added 0.3 per cent.



(With inputs from Reuters)