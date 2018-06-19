MARKETS LIVE: Indices open marginally lower as US-China trade war escalates

-
Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,476, down 73 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,773, down 27 points. Derivative Snippets Nifty future closed negative with the loss of 0.23% at 10789. On the option front, maximum Put OI is at 10700 and 10600 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11000 followed by 10900 and 10800 strike. We have seen Put writing at 10700 followed by 10600 strike while Call writing is seen at 10800 and 10900 strikes. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 10700 to 10900 zones. India VIX moved up by 2.57% at 12.38 levels. Lower volatility is supporting the market at every declines but at the same time keeping the restricted upside momentum. Built up of long position were seen in Bata India, Apollohospital, Jublfood, BPCL, Page Ind, Gail and SAIL while shorts were seen in SunTV, Torntpower, CEAT, Mothersumi, Cumminsind, Concor, IGL and Axis Bank (Source: Equity 99 report) SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD PRICE RS.1711 TARGET RS.2017 BUY We recently met with the management of Shankara Building Products to understand their future growth strategy as well as industry scenario. We continue to remain positive on the company and based on adequate upside from current levels, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE earlier. (Source: Kotak Securities) Nirmal Bang on Karnataka Bank We recently met the CEO and CFO of Karnataka Bank (KBL), Mr. Mahabaleshwara M. S. and Mr. Balachandra Y. V., respectively. The meeting helps us re-iterate, with confidence, that KBL is a bank that is making several key process improvements. Given its outlook and FY19E/20E RoE profile of 10%/12%, KBL is a prime re-rating candidate, currently trading at 0.5x FY20E P/BV. It may, also, be noted that, as of 4QFY18, KBL has recognized as NPA the lion’s share of its stress pipeline (See results note). We retain Buy rating on KBL with a target price to Rs150, valuing the stock at 0.7x FY20E P/BV.
